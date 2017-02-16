7 Things I Learned At An All-Female Sex Party

7 of 7

In conclusion...



I ended up being one of the attendees who stayed late and (while adhering to my boundaries pre-discussed with my partner) had the time of my life. Skirt Club gave me exactly what I wanted, which was a safe space to meet and hook up with other queer women. While I identify as queer, as I'm attracted to non-binary people, I'll at times still use the word "bisexual," and identify with the community. A stereotype of bisexual people is that we're incapable of monogamy. When I was younger and dumber, while simultaneously figuring out my relationship format preference and orientation, it was a stereotype I was guilty of using myself. When writing this article, I worried about perpetuating the stigma that bi people are incapable of monogamy, as the reality is many not only prefer it, but are fabulous at it.



However, there definitely are non-monogamous and "monogamish" (people in a mostly monogamous relationship okay with certain outside activity, such as attending a play party) folks who identify as bisexual. There are certainly plenty of non-monogamous straight people, some of whom unfortunately express their non-monogamy via cheating rather than ethical discussion. There are people across the LGBTQ spectrum that are varying degrees of non-monogamous. My experiences and Skirt Club don't speak for all bi women. We can provide safe spaces for women in relationships with men to sleep with other women while understanding that's not what all bi people are into.



Attending the Skirt Club party not only ignited my desire at the moment, but left me turned on for days to come, benefits my relationship reaped as well. I'd just say, for the women with boyfriends attending such events, make sure to remind your male partner that, contrary to what their penis may think, your sexual experiences with other women are not about them. “The problem with men is that they get cock-brain,” says LeJeune. That's why it's just fine to create a sexual space with no boys allowed.

