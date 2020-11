Reminder: Trump Once Accused A Thanksgiving Turkey Of Refusing To Concede

While it’s hard to speak positively of anything that happened in 2020 — the year of doom — one thing remains true: the internet has been so good to us. From Four Seasons Total Landscaping to conspiracy theories that Barron Trump needs “saving,” there’s been no shortage of humor in the online world. And just before Thanksgiving, we’ve once-again been blessed with a parody-level video that is truly fit for these trying times. On Monday, a 2018 video of Donald Trump during the annual presidential Turkey Pardon in the White House Rose Garden resurfaced on Twitter — and it sure gave us a lot to be thankful for.