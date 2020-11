How To Spend Thanksgiving Alone & Love Every Minute

The key: Don't try to conjure up random stuff you feel thankful for, and don't list things that you know you should be grateful for, if you don't truly feel connected to it. Instead, try to pay attention to the little moments or joys in your life that truly make you feel happy — the warm cup of tea you're drinking right now; the day off work; your favorite movie on TV; your group text and all your friends who have checked in. You can write down a list of what you're grateful for on a piece of paper, jot it down in the Notes app of your phone, or just spend some dedicated time meditating on your gratitude.