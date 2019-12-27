10 New Year’s Resolutions You Can Actually Keep

New year, new….I’m not even going to finish that cringeworthy saying you hear over and over this time of year. Yup, 2020 is upon us, which means our timelines are flooded with overzealous resolutions about going to the gym and — cue eyeroll emoji — living life to the fullest. Every Jan. 1, we fall for the idea of that we should become better versions of ourselves; we come up with ambitious goals that we quickly abandon (seriously, studies show that 78% of Canadians don't keep New Year's resolutions), and the same thing happens all over again next year.
So, is there any point to making resolutions? In a word, yes, says Lisa Bélanger who has a Ph.D. in Behavioural Medicine and is a Calgary-based behaviour change expert. “The biggest mistake people make is trying to change more than one thing at a time and chasing monumental changes,” she says. So, start small, tweaking one teeny, tiny habit — and make sure it’s something you have the motivation to do. Health and wellness expert Dr. Susan Biali Haas agrees. She suggests “sticking with one clearly defined resolution and knowing what your realistic steps are." This includes the daily or weekly activities you need to do to make that change happen.
With this advice in mind, the following are 10 easy New Year's resolutions we promise you will keep up past February.
So, is there any point to making resolutions? In a word, yes, says Lisa Bélanger who has a Ph.D. in Behavioural Medicine and is a Calgary-based behaviour change expert. “The biggest mistake people make is trying to change more than one thing at a time and chasing monumental changes,” she says. So, start small, tweaking one teeny, tiny habit — and make sure it’s something you have the motivation to do. Health and wellness expert Dr. Susan Biali Haas agrees. She suggests “sticking with one clearly defined resolution and knowing what your realistic steps are." This includes the daily or weekly activities you need to do to make that change happen.
With this advice in mind, the following are 10 easy New Year's resolutions we promise you will keep up past February.