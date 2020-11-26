These Are, Hands Down, The 40 Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes

To keep you and your loved ones safe this Thanksgiving, may we suggest, instead of spending it in-person with them, you spend it with your favorite TV families? Grab your comfiest sweatpants (or tiered nap dress) and hunker down for a marathon of the best Thanksgiving TV episodes of your favorite shows.
From sitcom classics like Frasier and Cheers to less traditional holiday fare like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Mad Men, these are the Thanksgiving episodes you'll want to gobble up in this strange year. Whether you're eating turkey or Tofurky (or another vegan or vegetarian alternative) over Zoom, while socially distanced, or all by yourself, this list offers 40 episodes that will get you in the holiday mood, however undeniably different this holiday feels. To be honest, that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. It might just mean you finally have full control of the remote. Take that, Uncle Bob!
Now you can watch what we deemed the best Friends Thanksgiving episode and no, we don’t expect you to agree. After all, it wouldn’t be the holidays without at least one disagreement. Two, if you also want to fight about the best New Girl Thanksgiving episode. Not all of our viewing suggestions are the usual Turkey Day fare, but this isn’t a traditional holiday season so it feels only fitting to press play on Buffy The Vampire Slayer or Pretty Little Liars. But if you want a good old fashioned cry, well, Parenthood and This Is Us have got you covered. Just make sure to keep the Kleenex handy. You don't want to get any tears in the mashed potatoes.