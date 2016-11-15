On a broader level, "Thanksgiving" is a perfectly sitcom-y holiday episode. There's the big meal gone wrong — in this case, a turkey Jess attempts to defrost by throwing it in the dryer. There's the tension of bringing an outsider, Paul (Justin Long) into the group dynamic. There are the (somewhat) tender moments scattered throughout the episode as mini-resolutions, like when Winston (Lamorne Morris) knows Nick's grandparents' names, though Nick never asked Winston about his own grandfather. There's a turkey named Hank (hence, Jess' dubbing the day "Hanksgiving"), and the episode even features the discovery of a dead body — true sitcom bait. But it also takes things deeper.



At this point, we knew from the pilot that there would always be tension between Jess and the rest of the loft. Winston, Nick, and Schmidt have been friends for years; Jess is a woman who doesn't know them and likes breaking out into song. But we also knew from the pilot that the guys would still be there for Jess, thanks to their rendition of "(I've Had) The Time of My Life."



"Thanksgiving" built on this budding dynamic, and it also exposed the main characters' strengths and weaknesses. Jess does her best to care about everyone — but she fails to see that the three men have a holiday tradition in place, and she's not respecting it by creating her own event and forcing them to be there. Schmidt's overbearing qualities keep the loft tidy (and the rent paid), but they sometimes come at the expense of having empathy for other people. And Nick is loyal — to Schmidt, and even to Jess — but it comes at the price of being stubborn to a fault. It's a lot to demonstrate for an episode that came so early in the series.



And that's not even addressing Paul's character.



Paul is the first person Jess dates after her breakup with Spencer, which, of course, led to her being the "new girl" at the start of the show. He's essentially a male version of Jess — he's a teacher at the same school where she works, and he, too, loves singing about mundane things.

