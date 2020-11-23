This year, many people are making the difficult decision to not spend Thanksgiving with their families (what with COVID cases back on the rise and wanting to keep loved ones safe). That's why our chosen families — the close friends we're safely spending time with during quarantine — are proving to be more crucial than ever. In the video above, watch how the members of Sazon, an inclusive Latinx DJ collective, are continuing to rely on each other this holiday season by creating tracks, cooking meals with RITZ, and simply making the most of the present moment.
