The Comfiest Outfits For Your Thanksgiving Feast — No Matter How You’re Celebrating

Thanksgiving 2020 might not be the most conventional, but let us count the ways how it might be even better than normal (just call us Ms. Brightside): 1) celebrating with your (chosen) nearest and dearest; 2) not having to share your Aunt Gemma's award-winning oyster stuffing with anyone outside your aforementioned pod; and 3) the comfiest holiday outfits in recent memory.
Starting with ultra-soft layers from Cuddl Duds, we've put together four highly cozy looks intended for lounging, Zooming with loved ones who couldn't join IRL, and leaning into the season's warm, content vibes — all while staying true to your personal style. Ahead, see what we've come up, from an elegant, monochromatic skirt-and-snuggly-top combo to a modified track suit look that's a capital-B Big 'Fit, if we do say so ourselves.