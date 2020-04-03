Zola Launched “Change The Dates” To Help You Deal With Your Postponed Wedding

When you plan a wedding you prepare for everything: rain, snow, oppressive heat, a growing guest-list, unexpected plus ones, and so much more. It takes so much planning to put together a wedding (as well as all the satellite events) that there are whole industries, services, and professions dedicated to helping couples with the heavy lift. However, rare is the couple that plans for nationwide shelter-in-place orders.
If you're among the thousands of couples who had plans to get married this summer, you're likely wading your way through the deluge of logistics and plans that have been upended by the untimely spread of the novel coronavirus. You booked a venue, tasted cakes, picked a DJ, and most frighteningly, you already sent out your save the dates. Your guests and wedding party are waiting with bated breaths to see if they're going to have to tell you that they can't make it to your upcoming wedding.
If you already sent out your save-the-dates with Zola, you're entitled to free "change the dates" from the site as well. And if you had plans to use Zola for other parts of your wedding-planning, Zola's recently introduced change the dates are also yours for free. What's more, if you want your social media updates to adhere to the theme of your wedding, Zola also offers digital templates for your posts.
But what if you're not sure you should postpone your wedding? Zola gathered a team of experts that are up to date on the latest CDC guidelines and they're available to you through the app and on the website. Having to make the decision to postpone your wedding is tough enough, picking out yet another accouterment to let your guests know when the happiest day of your life is being pushed to should be simple.
