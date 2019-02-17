From brushed up brows to simple center parts, fresh skin, and subtly glossy lips, pared down simplicity is usually the go-to at London Fashion Week. But last season, the city was turned on its head with glitter-splashed eyeliner glimmering from the catwalk at Halpern, slapdash pastel eyeshadow at Erdem, and "troll" inspired hair embellished with rhinestone pins at Ashley Williams.
It looks like Autumn/Winter 2019 is shaping up to be bigger and better, however. Thanks to makeup artists such as Miranda Joyce and hairstylists like Syd Hayes (both industry legends) currently setting up backstage, we've seen everything from pompadour quiffs to foliage hair accessories, neon lips, and claw-like nails – and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Click through to find all the major beauty looks from London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019.