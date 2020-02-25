It's funny how quickly trends can change from city to city during Fashion Month. Just last week, we were in London, where effortlessly chic updos were the perfect complement to umbrellas and galoshes. Days before that, the fashion crowd in NYC influenced us to chop bangs and a bob. Now, in Italy's fashion capital, we're getting a whole new beauty vibe: classic glamour and long, long, long hair.
Milan's emerging street style looks not only inspired us to reschedule our upcoming haircuts, but they also made us reconsider the infinite ways to style long hair. From ringlet curls to feathered bangs and fresh new takes on braids and ponytails, click ahead for the bellissima beauty trend we're sourcing from the cobblestone streets of Italy.