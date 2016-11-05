Hailey Baldwin Dyed Her Hair Ombré Pink & It's Stunning

It seems like celebrities are constantly going blonde or red. Hailey Baldwin is taking things in another direction with her new hair color, however.
The model posted a shot of her newly pink hair to Instagram with the succinct caption, "Good mornings." We're in love with the look.
She didn't just go straight pink — her color has an ombré of shades, with hues of pink on top of her normally blonde locks. The light shades complement her still-showing dark roots, creating a very earthy overall tone and providing a base to tie the look into her dark eyebrows.
The matching pink nails and coffee cup are a nice touch. Don't let anyone tell you pastels are out for winter, especially since Baldwin is making them look so appealing.
The model posted a shot of her newly pink hair to Instagram with the succinct caption, "Good mornings." We're in love with the look.
She didn't just go straight pink — her color has an ombré of shades, with hues of pink on top of her normally blonde locks. The light shades complement her still-showing dark roots, creating a very earthy overall tone and providing a base to tie the look into her dark eyebrows.
The matching pink nails and coffee cup are a nice touch. Don't let anyone tell you pastels are out for winter, especially since Baldwin is making them look so appealing.
Advertisement