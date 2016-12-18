Hailey Baldwin Goes Back To Her Roots

Hailey Baldwin has ditched her normally blonde hair for something a bit more natural.
Yes, after going gray and then ombré pink, Baldwin is going back to her brunette roots with her latest hair transformation.
In a new Instagram photo, Baldwin is showing off a warmer chestnut-brown hue just in time for winter. That color seems rather fitting for this holiday season, don't you think?
Baldwin is also spicing up her new look by adding some fringe. Her wispy bangs almost make it hard to recognize the model. Baldwin's stylist, Ryan Pearl, told Mane Addicts that was the point.
“Hailey came to me saying she wanted to change her color to something closer to her natural for the time being and wanted to add a wispy fringe, as well," he said.
The darker look may be a big change, but Pearl loves the way it brightens up Baldwin's skin tone and eye color. But most importantly, Pearl said, this new look is "a lot more low-maintenance for her hectic lifestyle."
Let's see how soon it is before other jet-setting women start following Baldwin's lead.
