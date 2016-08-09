Laverne Cox Shows Off Her Au Naturel Beauty

Laverne Cox is no stranger to the no-makeup selfie movement. She was one of the first celebrities to strip her face bare and post a still-flawless picture for her millions of followers. But while the social media trend itself has gradually tapered off, she hasn't stopped. And this time around, she's upped the ante.
On top of posing sans cosmetics, the Orange Is the New Black star took out her extensions. "The other day after I took out my braids before we put them back in. I keep it natural underneath," she captioned a photo on Instagram, showing off her au naturel hair. She went on to preach to anyone who likes to switch up their looks: "I love fake hair. It's one of the great joys of my life. As an actress and a woman I love being able to transform, to switch up my look when I want to with wigs, weaves and bundles a plenty. I love this too. It's about choices and options." Naturally, we agree. After all, that's the beauty of, well, beauty.
To us, Cox is peak confidence goals. Just a couple of weeks ago, she took to Instagram to shut down rumors that she had gotten a nose job. In the post, she uploaded two side-by-side images, one filtered and one unfiltered. The "surgeon" at hand, she explained, was Snapchat. "I try to love, embrace and accept myself [every day], filter or no filter, [makeup] or no makeup, weave or no weave," she wrote. "Filters are fun but they are no substitute for me waking up, looking in the mirror and seeing the unfiltered me as beautiful and worthy of acceptance and love."
Yes, we already have that printed out and posted on our mirror, don't you worry.
