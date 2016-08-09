Laverne Cox Shows Off Her Au Naturel Beauty



To us, Cox is peak confidence goals. Just a couple of weeks ago, she took to Instagram to shut down rumors that she had gotten a nose job. In the post, she uploaded two side-by-side images, one filtered and one unfiltered. The "surgeon" at hand, she explained, was Snapchat. "I try to love, embrace and accept myself [every day], filter or no filter, [makeup] or no makeup, weave or no weave," she wrote. "Filters are fun but they are no substitute for me waking up, looking in the mirror and seeing the unfiltered me as beautiful and worthy of acceptance and love."



Yes, we already have that printed out and posted on our mirror, don't you worry.