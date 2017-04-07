This story was originally published March 6, 2017.
In September 2016, Danielle Bregoli appeared on Dr. Phil to discuss her behavioral problems. The 13-year-old had been stealing her mom's credit cards and once punched a fellow passenger on an airplane. She became famous for her distinctive style of speech, particularly her catchphrase "cash me outside," which she used to challenge her opponents to fights. But she was also unforgettable for her style, which involved huge hoop earrings, a belly shirt, and giant nails.
In a couple new Instagram photos, though, Bregoli's adopted a totally new look, Yahoo! reports. On Sunday, she shared a shot of herself lounging on white bedding. Instead of her signature hoops, she appears earring-less with a simple gold necklace. Her outfit is equally understated, with a nude top and jeans, and her hair is in loose, auburn waves. The only ostentatious aspect of the getup is her long, white nails. "I been down so long it look like up to me," she wrote.
Advertisement
According to her caption, makeup artist Wanthy Rayos, photographer Liz Barclay, and hip-hop artist Jay Boogie are behind the look.
Then, on Monday, Bregoli shared another picture with a slightly more elaborate look. Her hair's up in a bun, and she's in a gray tank top, leggings, a fuzzy jacket, and black boots with the same necklace. "All you hoes need @fashionnova," she wrote, referencing the fashion brand the outfit's presumably from.
Since her first appearance on Dr. Phil's show, Bregoli sought treatment at the Turn About Ranch; on a follow-up episode, the treatment program's admissions director said she did well. Bregoli has also said she wants to be a nurse and work against bullying — since she was bullied a lot herself over Instagram.
Advertisement