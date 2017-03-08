While even the Dr. Phil show has its own issues (like most reality television, we can assume it's edited in a way that doesn't show all the facts, but rather a carefully curated puzzle of events), making memes and parodies of this teen's threats of violence normalizes the behavior in a dangerous way, Pacheco says. "It doesn't set appropriate boundaries, clearly it isn't appropriate, but if it's on TV it's something to laugh at," he says. Snowballing on the jokes isn't just a bad way to address her behavior, it actually makes it worse.