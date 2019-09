Why We Need To Stop Joking About The “Cash Me Outside” Girl

The meme has been hot for a little more than a week, which is an eternity in viral time. There was a fake story that was quickly shut down suggesting that Danielle committed suicide because she couldn't handle the bullying. Someone even launched a merch site with "Cash me ousside" T-shirts, tote bags, and throw blankets. There are even Valentine's Day cards that say, "Roses are red, your eye gone be black if you cash me outside, how bou dat?" While even the Dr. Phil show has its own issues (like most reality television, we can assume it's edited in a way that doesn't show all the facts, but rather a carefully curated puzzle of events), making memes and parodies of this teen's threats of violence normalises the behaviour in a dangerous way, Pacheco says. "It doesn't set appropriate boundaries, clearly it isn't appropriate, but if it's on TV it's something to laugh at," he says. Snowballing on the jokes isn't just a bad way to address her behaviour, it actually makes it worse. It's easy to laugh behind a computer screen, but there could be real-life consequences. Just today, a video surfaced on TMZ of Danielle punching someone on an airplane. "Not that it ever was a joke, but it shows what could happen to someone treating it as such," Pacheco adds. You should always be conscious of what you're perpetuating, he says. "If you saw this behaviour in real life with a family member or friend, it wouldn't be behaviour you wanted to nurture." He also adds that there's a layer of victim-blaming that goes hand-in-hand with the jokes, because many people are saying that there's something wrong with her parents — while that could be true, speculating doesn't help her, it just points more fingers.