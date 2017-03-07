Now I'm not one to believe in internet hoaxes, but I am legitimately freaked out about what is happening on Danielle Bregoli's Instagram feed right now. You may best know Bregoli for her memorable appearance on the Dr. Phil show back in September of 2016 when she infamously remarked "Cash me ousside, how bou dat?" After threatening to fight the audience members, the 13-year-old Florida native became an internet sensation, and the most overused meme of 2016 (and now into 2017). Rap songs have been written about her, fans on social media are pretending to be her (there are over 30 fake accounts claiming to be her on Twitter alone), and apparently she has a network show in the works. And now, her Instagram has been taken over by... the Illuminati.
Advertisement
Okay, before you stop reading — yes, this is probably a bored and technologically-inclined fan or online troll who hacked into the teen's social media account. But at the moment, there's some freaky stuff happening on her feed for which no explanations have been offered.
Specifically, there are two videos that have been uploaded to her Instagram account with threatening messages, promising that leaks and chaos will ensue later this week. The mysterious videos feature distorted voices and a triangle logo (hence the Illuminati rumor) with the word "Face" in it. Whoever hacked her also changed her profile image to be the same red triangle logo, but has kept all her pre-existing content the same. They also edited her information to contain unknown characters and a phrase in Russian.
This is what her page currently looks like:
You can see her picture from when she had control of the account on the right (we even wrote about her picture last night, which means the hack happened early in the afternoon on March 7).
And now — for the videos. They're pretty disturbing. I admit I got a few chills by the time I got to the second one.
The ominous messages warn:
THIS IS THE MODERN DAY CELEBRITY?
THIS IS THE MODERN DAY CELEBRITY?
THIS COUNTRY GLORFIES AND MAKES FAMOUS
A YOUNG GIRL FOR BEING DISRESPECTFUL TO HER MOTHER
SHE IS NO IDOL.
SHE IS NO ROLE MODEL.
SHE IS NO GOD.
PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO WHAT HAPPENS NEXT.
The next video offers a similar threat.
Advertisement
Late last night, another video was added featuring an ominous countdown along with a message warning that something will happen in the capital of Iceland at 5 p.m. (12 p.m. Eastern Standard time).
Bregoli hasn't responded to her compromised accounts yet, but those following the hacking have been equally confused by the postings, and some are offering their own predictions of what will happen next: her DMs will be leaked.
The hacked videos posted on that Danielle Bregoli's insta are well fuckin weird— elise dickinson (@elisejdickinson) March 7, 2017
ok but these videos on danielle bregoli's insta are creepy af LOL— guy fieri (@Schu_Tastic) March 7, 2017
getting ready for all the danielle bregoli tea tomorrow from twitter and instagram ?☕️— misha (@cookiedolanx) March 7, 2017
This post has been updated with new information and we will continue to update as we learn more about the bizarre posts.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement