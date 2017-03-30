Shonda Rhimes' New Beauty Project Could Make You Famous

Shonda Rhimes knows firsthand that there is power in putting strong women in front of the camera. After all, that's why she placed a badass, power-broker character at the helm of ABC's hit show Scandal, and let Meredith Grey lead the charge in Grey's Anatomy for, you know, 500 seasons. (ICYMI, Rhimes is the writer and producer for both shows.) Now, she's ready to sprinkle her message of female empowerment into the world of beauty.