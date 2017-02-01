You’ll Barely Recognize Pamela Anderson After You See Her Makeunder

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to have a signature look. Gwen Stefani’s got her red lipstick; Ariana Grande has her ponytail; Cara Delevingne is all about the brows. Pamela Anderson, on the other hand, is a signature look. Take away the pink lip gloss, heavy black eye makeup, and bleached-out hair teased to high heavens, and the iconic Baywatch actress could pass for a different person entirely. But not in a bad, barely recognizable way — because as we recently discovered, the other version of Pam looks pretty damn good, too. Last week, Anderson showed off a more natural hair and makeup look at an event in Paris, and while it’s a complete departure from her usual, the toned-down aesthetic just works. She traded in her near-white hair color for a soft beige blond, and the frosted lip and delightfully aggressive smoky eye are nowhere to be found. We’ll admit that we’re so used to seeing Anderson in all her glammed-up glory, we feel a little bit of cognitive dissonance seeing her post-makeunder. One thing is for sure, though: With or without heavy makeup, the O.G. sex symbol has maintained her youthful glow after all these years. Running on the beach clearly does a body good.