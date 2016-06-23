Aja Dang Is Preaching The Gospel Of Natural Beauty



Naked Truths is a series where we ask cultural influencers, makeup artists, and badass women about their relationship with self-confidence while they remove their makeup.



Beauty standards pit women against each other. Valuing one look over another causes plenty of issues and makes beauty exclusive, instead of inclusive. Imagine if we let all that go — what kind of revolution that would bring on? This YouTuber is here to start a revolution of her own.



Aja Dang is here to preach the gospel of natural beauty and confidence. As a child, she was made fun of for her features — she even remembers her mother picking her up from school and witnessing the other girls being mean.



Dang is a big believer in women building each other up, especially in a world committed to tearing women down. "That's where confidence comes from," she says.



We need to change and make the world a place where we all feel more comfortable without the contour, highlight, and lip stain. Preach, Aja!

