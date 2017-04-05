The Natural Hair Products Your Favorite Celebs Swear By

Perfecting your natural hair regimen is something that can take years, especially if you're just starting to embrace your curls. Or maybe that's just me. I've only been rocking my 4c 'fro for about a month, and have already tried at least 20 different curling creams, leave-ins, deep conditioners, dry shampoos, and more. I don't want to become what hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood calls a "random hair product junkie," but what's a curly girl to do when she's damn near clueless?
Turns out, all of my celeb crushes have sprinkled breadcrumbs of wisdom along their own natural hair journeys. Who wouldn't want a twist-out like Solange's, or a pillow soft halo of hair like queen Lupita Nyong'o's? Exactly. Ahead, find the holy grail products that our celebrity curl heroes hold near and dear.