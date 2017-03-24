Technically, the first day of spring was on March 20th, but that hasn't stopped temps from dropping to inappropriately chilly lows here in New York City. That means that sleeves are still long, facial moisturizers are still thick, and body creams are heavier than ever.
The same approach applies to hair, too. Skin care isn't the only thing that changes in colder weather. You also need to pay more attention to your strands — especially if they're natural — in order to avoid damaging them from dryness. And, surprisingly, some of the products you love year-round are the same ones you need to toss when the temperatures drop.
We talked to hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood (who works with Issa Rae, Ava Duvenay, Yvonne Orji, and more) for her top tips to protect you and your hair from the elements. Scroll ahead and get ready to spring clean your beauty cabinet early.