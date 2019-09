This $5 Dry Shampoo Completely Changed My Routine

But now I'm wearing my natural hair for the first time ever, and I'm still trying to figure out how to maintain it. I know that I'm supposed to co-wash weekly to make sure that my thick 'fro stays soft and fluffy, but have struggled with the daily and nightly upkeep that's required in between co-washes. The other day, my aunt told me that my hair was looking a little dry. "You can't be stingy with your products," she instructed, arming me with Taliah Waajid's Shea Coco Daily Leave In Conditioner . She told me to spray that, and to coat sections of my hair with curling cream for my nightly twist-out. Just one day into my new routine and my hair did feel lusher than ever... but a little sticky, too, as I hadn't co-washed in a few days. But with a full schedule last week, I didn't have time to give my hair the TLC that it needed.