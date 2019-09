In all fairness, I knew what I was getting into when I decided to go natural . I mean, I was warned. Candidly. All of my friends and family who wear their natural kinks and curls gave me a fair heads up about the maintenance and patience required when it comes to caring for natural hair. And to be honest, I was up for the undertaking. I was sick of box braids, crochet braids, crochet box braids, and twists. And I definitely didn't want to damage my hair with yet another relaxer. Plus, I had an arsenal of YouTube tutorials and products at my disposal. I had this. Or so I thought.