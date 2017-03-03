This Vera Wang Fragrance Has A Dirty Little Secret

Let's be frank: Free swag is always welcome. Extra French fries at the bottom of a take-out bag? Don't mind if we do. Bonus lipstick hidden in the caps of our favorite drugstore beauty products? We'll take one in every color, thank you very much. A parting comb housed inside your go-to round brush? Why the hell not? There's no guarantee we'll actually use any of it, but boy does the consolation prize feel good.
You see, if the best things in life are free, then we'll gladly scoop that shit up every single time we can, all in the pursuit of happiness. Which brings us to the latest discovery from Cosmopolitan U.K. writer Laura Capon. Turns out, while sniffing out the latest fragrance from Vera Wang, which is dubbed Princess Of Hearts — an addendum to the brand's OG scent, Princess — she noticed that the section between the heart-shaped bottle and the crown cap is, in fact, a secret (not to mention bedazzled) silver ring. That's right: the kind you can slip on your finger.
Advertisement
Sure, the band itself may be thicker than our typical style would bear, and the jewels, a touch more pink. But like we said, it's not necessarily about the kind of toy you receive in the happy meal, but rather the delight you get in holding something new in your hands — without even asking for it.
Had we not stumbled across this hidden gem, we may have ignored the romantic perfume entirely (hey, we get a lot of fragrances around here...). Which would have been a damn shame, considering the scent of fresh, green florals and creamy musks is actually quite nice. If that's not a true Cinderella story, we don't know what is.
Advertisement