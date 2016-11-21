It takes a lot of time and effort to get ready for the AMAs. After all, how else would you expect each celebrity's hair and makeup looks to be so flawless? And yet, we always love hearing the surprising ways stars prep for such a big red-carpet event. To wit: The Weeknd, who wore some fancy product on his lips.
According to Yahoo! Beauty, before the show the singer swiped on RéVive Intensité Moisturizing Lip Balm Luxe Conditioner — a hydrating treatment that costs a cool $60. So, while it's certainly not metallic eyeshadow or bright-red lipstick by any means, the cost of it alone makes him wearing it an interesting move. Especially because, for us, The Weeknd (whose real name is Abél Tesfaye) always seemed like the type of guy to eschew makeup altogether. Think about it: He hasn't done so much as cut his hair until recently.
The Weeknd's makeup artist, Christine Nelli, told Yahoo! Beauty that she wanted to create an "effortlessly natural" feel. As we've learned from Alicia Keys' pricey skin-care regimen, natural can run an impressive tab. "My goal for any male is to make him look like the best version of himself," Nelli said.
She got the job done: The Weeknd did look snazzy last night. Hey, he's fresh off a breakup with Bella Hadid — maybe this was just the type of pampering he needed.
According to Yahoo! Beauty, before the show the singer swiped on RéVive Intensité Moisturizing Lip Balm Luxe Conditioner — a hydrating treatment that costs a cool $60. So, while it's certainly not metallic eyeshadow or bright-red lipstick by any means, the cost of it alone makes him wearing it an interesting move. Especially because, for us, The Weeknd (whose real name is Abél Tesfaye) always seemed like the type of guy to eschew makeup altogether. Think about it: He hasn't done so much as cut his hair until recently.
The Weeknd's makeup artist, Christine Nelli, told Yahoo! Beauty that she wanted to create an "effortlessly natural" feel. As we've learned from Alicia Keys' pricey skin-care regimen, natural can run an impressive tab. "My goal for any male is to make him look like the best version of himself," Nelli said.
She got the job done: The Weeknd did look snazzy last night. Hey, he's fresh off a breakup with Bella Hadid — maybe this was just the type of pampering he needed.
Advertisement