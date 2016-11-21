Think fast: When you hear the words "slicked-back hair," who immediately comes to mind? If you say Kim or Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, or any other members of Hollywood's (unofficial) royal family, you're definitely on to something. Those ladies have put sleek, slippery-when-wet strands back on the map this year. And now — even without any of the sisters physically present — the trend lives on at the AMAs.
Gigi Hadid, Teyana Taylor, and more all opted for the smooth, simple look — and it looks damn good. They kept their hair looking polished and pulled away from their faces. And for good reason, too: It's pretty rainy out there tonight.
Whether slicked down with a high-shine finish, or gently brushed back and textured, this trend looks like it's going to be huge in the cold, drizzly months ahead. Click through the following slides for a few of our fave iterations from the AMAs.
