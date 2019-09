Think fast: When you hear the words "slicked-back hair," who immediately comes to mind? If you say Kim or Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner , or any other members of Hollywood's (unofficial) royal family, you're definitely on to something. Those ladies have put sleek, slippery-when-wet strands back on the map this year. And now — even without any of the sisters physically present — the trend lives on at the AMAs Gigi Hadid , Teyana Taylor, and more all opted for the smooth, simple look — and it looks damn good. They kept their hair looking polished and pulled away from their faces. And for good reason, too: It's pretty rainy out there tonight.Whether slicked down with a high-shine finish, or gently brushed back and textured, this trend looks like it's going to be huge in the cold, drizzly months ahead . Click through the following slides for a few of our fave iterations from the AMAs.