Ah, the American Music Awards. It's one of the only nights of the year when you'll see Ciara, Carrie Underwood, Lady Gaga, and Lorde all purposefully gathered in the same room — a rare occasion when almost every genre of music is represented. Given the range of artists in attendance — and the fact that it's the last big red carpet event of the year — you can almost always expect to see hair and makeup looks as varied as the musical styles on hand, whether it's rock 'n' roll, country, pop, or something in between.
Plus, if last year is any indication, the AMAs are sure to be a big night for beauty. After all, that was when Gigi Hadid tricked us all with her faux bob haircut. (And now the supermodel is hosting the 2016 ceremony.) It's also when we saw countless celebs whip out surprising trends — like monochromatic makeup — that would go on to be huge for the remainder of the year.
The looks this time around may be the best we've seen yet. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorites of the night that will inspire you well into the new year.
