When Selena Gomez hit the American Music Awards red carpet wearing eyeshadow and nail polish that matched her gown, we were surprised. But then Hailee Steinfeld arrived wearing a mix of charcoal and gold eyeshadow — the same color combination as her sequin dress. Then Zendaya showed up in pink lips and nails that, you guessed it, were the same hue as her dress. And just like that, the celebs continued to roll in wearing cosmetics in colors coordinated to their outfits.



While not a new trend by any means, it is one that we haven't seen much lately. Here and there, maybe, but the number of stars in matching shades today at the AMAs could mean that the trend is having a huge renaissance.



Luckily, for anyone who wants to give it a try, it's one of the easiest looks to pull off — and to help, we've rounded up all the inspiration you'll need. Ahead, the stars that matched their cosmetics to their outfits tonight at the American Music Awards.