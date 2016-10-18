Ever since Ciara blessed us with the gift of her song "1, 2, Step," the singer, model, and dancer has been a permanent fixture in modern pop culture. For more than a decade since she set foot on the music scene, she has walked countless red carpets, attended plenty of awards shows, and performed on many stages. So it makes perfect sense that Revlon, the behemoth beauty brand, has tapped her as its new global beauty ambassador.
According to Allure, Ciara stated in a press release that she's no stranger to the beauty company. “My name comes from the Revlon Ciara fragrance," she said. "It was a gift given to my mother from my father, and she fell in love with the scent and the name.” Her first campaign will be released Saturday.
While this is Ciara's first beauty partnership, the star has a laundry list of incredible beauty looks. To celebrate her recent announcement, we've compiled some of our favorites within the past year. Click through the slides ahead.
