The Most Slay-Worthy Beauty Looks From The 2016 Billboard Music Awards

Even without unloading music’s biggest stars in the middle of the blazing hot desert, the 2016 Billboard Music Awards was bound to be hot. Everyone from veteran pop stars, like Britney Spears, to X-Factor champs Fifth Harmony, brought the heat with an endless stream of rule-breaking summer beauty looks.
Easy beach waves and no-makeup makeup? Not this season. We’re inspired by the current crop of lash-grazing bangs and sculptural styles, which are proving to be a lethal MO for celebs like Ciara and Jessica Alba. What’s more, classic Hollywood beauty and natural makeup (which was perfect for Cannes) is being replaced with something a bit more fun. Stars gravitated toward graphic wings and bright smoky eyes. And so are we. Check out the night’s best in savage beauty ahead and get ready to spend the show’s commercial breaks in the bathroom wielding a Kajal pencil and deliberating whether to make a blunt cut for bangs.
Easy beach waves and no-makeup makeup? Not this season. We’re inspired by the current crop of lash-grazing bangs and sculptural styles, which are proving to be a lethal MO for celebs like Ciara and Jessica Alba. What’s more, classic Hollywood beauty and natural makeup (which was perfect for Cannes) is being replaced with something a bit more fun. Stars gravitated toward graphic wings and bright smoky eyes. And so are we. Check out the night’s best in savage beauty ahead and get ready to spend the show’s commercial breaks in the bathroom wielding a Kajal pencil and deliberating whether to make a blunt cut for bangs.