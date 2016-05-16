The Best Beauty Looks From Cannes

A certain je ne sais quoi is needed to capture the right vibe when red-carpeting at Cannes. The legendary film festival is at once done-up and laid-back (much like the French themselves), so the classic Hollywood, turnt-to-10 beauty looks don’t quite fly. Instead, the best looks land somewhere between just-stepped-off-the-yacht and born-with-it golden girl, which is precisely why the festival produces some of our favorite beauty moments of the year.



Here, a red-carpet gala or a daytime photo call can turn out equally inspiring looks, because at Cannes, the name of the game is effortless glam. That means only wearing mascara on the eyes so your bright lips can pop. Or allowing hair to look a little lived-in. The results are always chic and never overdone, inspiring us to step off the glam gas pedal a bit when thinking spring beauty. Ahead, some of our favorite looks from the film fest so far.



