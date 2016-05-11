The Best Beauty Looks From Cannes

A certain je-ne-sais-quoi is needed to capture the right vibe when red-carpeting at Cannes. The legendary film festival is at once glamorous and laid-back (much like the French themselves), so the classic Hollywood, turnt-to-ten beauty looks don’t quite fly. Instead, the best looks land somewhere between just-stepped-off-the-yacht and born-with-it-golden-girl, which is precisely why the festival produces some of our favourite beauty moments of the year.



Here, a red carpet gala or a daytime photo call can turn out equally inspiring looks, because at Cannes, the name of the game is effortless glam. That means only wearing mascara on the eyes so a bright lip can pop. Or allowing hair to look a little lived-in. The results are always chic and never overdone, inspiring us to step off the glam gas pedal a bit when thinking spring beauty. Ahead, some of our favourite looks from the film fest so far.



