We like to think of Lorde as the anti-pop star. Sure, she may be a mainstream figure with major record sales under her belt (and the Grammys to prove it) — and a lifelong membership to Taylor Swift’s squad of BFFs — but it’s her unconventional beauty game that exponentially ups the singer’s cool factor.



In the few years that she’s been in the public eye, Lorde has made gothic, deep-purple lipstick a must-try, served as a walking Pinterest board for curly haired girls (and those that want to be them), and inspired many a strong highlight.



But what we didn't quite realize was how much the singer’s signature look has evolved in the past year. Her dark statement lips have been swapped out for sweeter shades of peach and pink. Her matte skin has gone dewy. Her winged liner is now accompanied by lots of smoky shadow.



But don’t make us choose a favorite look. Her debut style will always have a place in our angsty hearts, but we're just as into the new soft side.



Check out the singer’s beauty evolution, ahead.

