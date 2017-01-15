You’ve Never Heard Of This Bronzer — But We’re Obsessed With It

It's not every day I find eco-chic (read: vegan, organic, and generally considered "green") makeup that holds its own against my go-to, more-conventional products. Skin care? For sure! Body care? Most definitely. But makeup? Sadly, many lack the texture, pigment, and long-wear abilities I've come to expect. Anyone devoted to more-natural options knows this is slowly changing, with the industry catching up by cranking out better and better formulations. The latest? Han's bronzer, which wowed me unlike any other I've tried. The first thing you'll notice is how small and compact it is (it fits nicely in the palm of my hand) making it a space saver. The powder itself, however, is what really makes this bronzer a winner. Not only does it smell amazing (because of the cocoa powder in the formula), but it blends incredibly well and never looks ruddy on my skin. I wear the shade Maui, a milk-chocolate colored powder that works as a matte bronzer or subtle contour product. It also contains a slew of ingredients designed to help your skin: rice powder absorbs excess oil, cocoa powder gives the bronzer its pigment, and a blend of argan oil and cocoa seed butter lends it the smooth, buttery texture. I cannot find a single negative quality about this product. And considering the fact that my job requires me to test products day in and day out, that is a serious feat.
Han Skin Care Cosmetics, $16, available at Credo Beauty.
