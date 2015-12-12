9 Women Open Up About Their Natural Hair Experiences

The journey toward self-acceptance can be a long, torturous one. It's made especially hard when society supports the idea that having stick-straight hair is superior to your curly, Afro-like mane. But with the natural hair movement in full force — and an emphasis on loving yourself at the forefront — that journey is becoming a little easier for some.
Ahead, we asked a handful of bloggers, editors, and other influencers to share with us their paths — along with their favorite products, when they started loving their hair, and the best advice they've received regarding it.
Whether you're thinking about going down the natural road, are struggling with accepting your own texture, or just want to hear about some life-affirming #BlackGirlMagic, go ahead and click through. Like delicate snowflakes, no story is the same, but they all end similarly: with self-love and some bomb-ass hair, to boot.
