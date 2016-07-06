This Concealer Is The Epitome Of No-Makeup Makeup

I expect a lot from my foundation and concealer. They need to A) effectively cover blemishes, redness, and hyperpigmentation; B) blend effortlessly; and C) look and feel like skin. The first two aren't too hard to come by — there are dozens of creamy, high-coverage formulas on the market. The third point is where things get tricky.
Last year, I discovered Urban Decay's Naked Skin. I loved the high-coverage, plumping effect it lent my complexion. I thought I had found "the one." I was monogamous and committed. Then, I discovered Too Faced's Born This Way concealer.
Now, don't get me wrong — I still love my UD Naked Skin. But Born This Way is completely different. As its name suggests, it actually makes you look like you were born with an even complexion. (Urban Decay's has a more airbrushed finish.) As you blend it into your skin, the product seemingly disappears, leaving a veil of coverage that masks imperfections but still looks (and feels!) like actual skin.
Don't believe me? Let me give you an example: Last weekend, I took a six-hour bus ride to celebrate the Fourth of July with my boyfriend's family. When I got off the bus, I expected my concealer to have melted off my face. But when I caught a glimpse of myself in a window, my coverage was entirely intact (save for a bit of wear around my nose, where I get the most redness). Not bad!
During the month I've been wearing this concealer, it's become the first thing I reach for in my makeup bag. On most days, I'll slick a few lines in the center of my forehead, down the bridge of my nose, around my nostrils, under my eyes, and on my chin before blending with a foundation brush. It offers medium coverage, but easily layers for more opacity without veering into cake-face territory.
Lastly, this stuff contains coconut water (like the brand's Hangover Primer, which I also love), so the formula doesn't stick to dry patches on the skin. It also makes the product smell like a tropical vacation (yes, please). Still looking for that elusive no-makeup makeup concealer? You might just have found it.
