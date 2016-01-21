For us ladies with curly hair, the process of buying products is a sport, hoarding them is a talent, and finishing them in a month's time is a special skill that we've all perfected.



But while stocking up on products is basically second nature to us, it's obviously not the best use of our time (or money), especially if they don't end up working. Every brand has a co-wash, styling cream, deep conditioner, and what have you. But they can't all be the best. Sometimes, you just want something that's going to perform, period.



To help you cut down on your mass of products, we've chosen the most popular ones from 18 of our favorite brands; the ones that often-picky ladies with coils can't get enough of. Click through to check them out — because marketing may lie, brands may exaggerate, but numbers (and customer reviews, most of the time) sure don't.