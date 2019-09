Here's How You Can Get A MAC Ruby Woo Lipstick For Free — Today Only

Plus, the cult-favorite lipstick isn’t the only thing Platinum members can score a serious deal on right now. Any and all NARS purchases will come with a free deluxe Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dolce Vita, and if you buy a highlighter, you can choose to add the IT Brushes for Ulta Velvet Luxe Sculpting Brush to cart for $17, 50% off its usual price. Proactiv’s Skin Purifying Mask is also getting a price cut for the day, from $38 down to $19, so you can address your breakouts and makeup needs all in one shopping session.