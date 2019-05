MAC & Benefit Are Making It So Easy To Support Planned Parenthood

In partnering with Planned Parenthood, Benefit and MAC have joined the growing numbers of brands that have looked at makeup as a way to support endangered women's-health organizations, much like Lipslut and The Lipstick Lobby . But it's not just about raising money for Planned Parenthood: The initiatives are also about helping erase some of the uneasy feelings still surrounding the organization. "The fact that they help one in five women in the United States shows you it doesn’t need to be something that people of ashamed of," Annie Ford Danielson, also a chief beauty ambassador at Benefit, says. "Especially in the beauty industry, which is about having your back no matter what you’re going through. We want to use our influence and reach to help these women and erase that stigma."