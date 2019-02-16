5 of 5

Aimee Simeon, Beauty Writer



Shade: Caramel



"I never thought I’d use the word 'speechless' to describe Benefit’s Hoola Matte Bronzer. That’s because — until now — I’ve never been able to use the bronzer (it disappears into my skin tone). When I learned that the cult-favorite was getting more shades, I was nervous. It could either go really, really bad, or I would be in for a pleasant surprise. Luckily for my face (and for Benefit), the new shades of Hoola took me by extreme surprise."



"I picked up the square-shaped pan expecting the shade Caramel to vanish into my complexion, but the opposite happened. I didn’t tap the extra product off my brush before applying — I didn’t expect such an intense pigment — and so I got a rich, chocolate-colored payoff that looked amazing. The bronzer made my face look warm and sculpted instantly, like I just got back from a vacation. I also dusted some along the bridge of my nose. The first time I used it, I knew I'd put the rest of my bronzers in my junk drawer. Yes, it is that good. Benefit, I see you."