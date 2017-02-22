This Best-Selling Bronzer Just Got A Major Makeover

Benefit’s Hoola Matte Bronzer has been a long-standing favorite for years. The reason: Its matte finish and deep chestnut hue is flattering on most light to medium skin tones. Plus, the included narrow makeup brush made contouring a breeze, and you could easily warm up your complexion with just a few swipes. But alas, the powder has always come in a single shade, meaning if it didn't work for you — you were out of luck. Until now. Benefit just announced that it's launching a new version of the cult product in a much lighter shade.
The latest launch is meant for porcelain to fair skin tones — a group that often stays away from bronzer because of its tell-tale orange tint. But Hoola Lite Matte Bronzer leans on the beige side of the spectrum, which will lend those with lighter complexions a much more natural-looking effect. Even better, Benefit is also launching the shade in stick form that's perfect for contouring. Its compact, portable packaging makes it easy to toss in your purse or bag for on-the-go touch-ups — perfect for post-work drinks or any time you're looking to fake a sun-kissed tan. (Although, we will admit that the cutesy bamboo artwork on the box of the OG bronzer is a huge reason we adore the product.)
If you want in, you can scoop up the Hoola Lite Matte Bronzer ($29) and Hoola Quickie Contour Stick ($28) on the brand's website this Friday, February 24. But if you can’t wait — and we completely understand if that's the case — Ulta Beauty is offering the new launches on its site now. We think it's the perfect way to warm up on the cold, gloomy days ahead — even if it is just your skin.
