This Best-Selling Bronzer Just Got A Major Makeover

The latest launch is meant for porcelain to fair skin tones — a group that often stays away from bronzer because of its tell-tale orange tint. But Hoola Lite Matte Bronzer leans on the beige side of the spectrum, which will lend those with lighter complexions a much more natural-looking effect. Even better, Benefit is also launching the shade in stick form that's perfect for contouring. Its compact, portable packaging makes it easy to toss in your purse or bag for on-the-go touch-ups — perfect for post-work drinks or any time you're looking to fake a sun-kissed tan. (Although, we will admit that the cutesy bamboo artwork on the box of the OG bronzer is a huge reason we adore the product.)