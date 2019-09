This Lipstick Is The New Pink Pussy Hat

We need organizations like Planned Parenthood now more than ever — because, as some political figures have needed to be reminded of on several occasions, PP is good for much more than abortions. It’s a source of high-quality, affordable reproductive health care and sex education for people of all ages and all genders, serving 2.5 million people in the United States annually. If PP loses its federal funding , those 2.5 million people lose access to those crucial services. That includes cancer screenings, STD treatments, basic wellness checkups, and more — a devastating blow to public health, just to prevent women from having control over their own bodies. Priorities!