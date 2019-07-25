If there's one slightly gimmicky holiday we'll stand behind (aside from National Tequila Day, of course), it's National Lipstick Day. Not only does it give us all the more reason to swipe on our favorite lip shade, but some of our favorite brands get in on the festivities by serving up sweet deals for the occasion.
The specials are a wildcard every year, but the one we look forward to annually comes courtesy of MAC. This year, the brand is giving us a head start on its offer of a free (yes, free) full-sized lipstick with any $25 in-store purchase, kicking off a couple days early on July 27 and running through National Lipstick Day on July 29. While supplies last, customers will have 8 shades to choose from, including discontinued favorites that you'd only find in a dusty tube on eBay. The star giveaway? CB96, a bright pink-orange shade and the first lipstick created backstage for clothing designer Christian Blanken in 1996.
Customers will also be able to take advantage of complimentary lip demos from in-store artists, so you can test out any of the brand's 350+ shades for free. If you aren't able to stop by a MAC store to cash in on National Lipstick Day, don't stress: You can always get a free lipstick from the brand with its year-round recycling program. Return six completely used containers to the MAC counter, and you'll receive a free lipstick, Lipglass, or eyeshadow.
That said, if you are planning on snagging your freebie, we've rounded up all 8 free lipsticks available this weekend, so you can strategize your shopping plan accordingly.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.