It's National Tequila Day: Here's Where To Find Cheap Margaritas & $1 Shots

True or false: Mezcal is a kind of tequila. It would make sense if it were true. Americans have been downing tequila shots in mildly-offensive 5 de Mayo parties for a long time. So when mezcal came on the scene around 2017 and was a clear relative to the other throat-tingling Mexican spirit, it should follow that mezcal is a type of tequila. But it’s not.
Today, National Tequila Day, let us drink, yes. But also, let us learn something new: Tequila is a kind of mezcal, not the other way around. Mezcals are agave-based spirits and tequila, specifically, is a blue agave-based spirit made in specific regions of Mexico. But instead of focusing on what tequila is not, let us celebrate it for what it is. On July 24th, tequila is: cold, discounted, and sometimes, close to free.
All this week, Bahama Breeze Island Grille will celebrate with $5 classic margaritas and $10 tequila flights.
Abuelo’s, who is also hosting a lifetime supply of free queso giveaway, is selling its signature margaritas for $.6.95, today only.
Logan’s Roadhouse will be selling $2 House Margaritas all day today at all its restaurants except for the Alabama, California, North Carolina, or Augusta, Georgia. What could these states have against cheap drinks?
On the Border will have $4 Cuervo ‘Ritas and because drinks that cheap can be tempting, it’s also offering $2 Queso Cups.
