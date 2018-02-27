The potential of the internet is vast and still largely unknown, yet nothing can compare to watching adorable animal videos. For those that love all things cute and cuddly, we have a new collab for you. Thanks to the help of designer Nicola Formichetti (his designs are Lady Gaga-approved), MAC's latest collection is nothing like you've ever seen from the pro cosmetics brand before — and it's all because of pandas.
Our love of pandas originated far before YouTube compilations of adorable bears or Desiigner, but MAC and Formichetti are taking the intrigue of the fur babies to a whole new level. MAC recently announced its collaboration with the designer in the form of MAC x Nicopanda, a makeup manifestation of Formichetti's popular streetwear clothing brand by the same name.
"Beauty is about creativity, freedom, and fun," Formichetti told Teen Vogue. "Beauty can be the most simple and natural look or something totally over-the-top and crazy because it’s an opportunity to both empower and express.” That being said, crazy-over-the-top is exactly what Formichetti is giving us thanks to his panda-embossed lip glosses, compacts, and makeup brushes.
As former creative director at Mugler, current creative fashion director at Uniqlo, and artistic director at Diesel, Formichetti knows a thing or two about reinvention — and MAC x Nicopanda is no exception. Marrying the Kawaii-cute style of his fashion designs with MAC's cult formulas, you have one of the most unique launches for spring. Sadly, you won't be able to order the collection until April 5 on MAC's site or from Macy's, but until the time comes, we suggest spending the rest of your day searching "baby panda on pony" until either your boss tells you to stop or, well, you cry with joy.
Click ahead to check out the entire MAC x Nicopanda collection launching this April.