MAC Is Giving Away Free Lipstick — But Not For Long

Let's be real: In 2020, we'll take any sliver of good news to make our day, week, or month better. Today, that spoonful of optimism comes courtesy of MAC Cosmetics with an offer we look forward to annually.
For National Lipstick Day — a gimmicky holiday that actually brings something to the table, a.k.a sales — MAC is offering a free (no typo: free) full-sized lipstick with any $30 online purchase. Customers have the choice of three best-selling shades: Marrakesh (a matte orange-brown), Lady Danger (a matte coral-red), and Dubonnet (a creamy deep claret). But you'll want to act fast: This offer will start as of today, July 25, and run through National Lipstick Day on July 29.
The $30+ purchase can be anything on the brand's site, from powder to mascara or maybe even another lipstick. This offer comes at the perfect time for those looking to restock their beauty products or want to get their hands on one of the brand's latest collaborations, like Teyana Taylor's.
If you aren't able to cash in on National Lipstick Day, don't stress: You can always get a free lipstick from the brand with its year-round recycling program. Return six completely used containers — which you can also do online — to receive a free lipstick of your choice.
If you do plan to snag yourself a free lipstick during these promo days, we're sharing some of our favorite MAC picks below to help fill up your cart faster.
