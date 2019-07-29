16 National Lipstick Day Sales To Shop Right Now

National Lipstick Day is barely a legitimate holiday, but do we mind? Not really, because any excuse to shop for lipstick is a good one. On National Lipstick Day beauty brands are offering a ton of great deals on their best lip products. And while the holiday is technically on July 29, we're celebrating early by rounding up all the best sales to shop this year.
Whether you're a daily red lipstick wearer or all about the MLBB ("my lips but better" – Internet speak for your perfect nude shade), there's a sale for every lipstick personality out there. From a free full-size MAC lipstick to 40% off all Colourpop lip products, these are all the can't-miss deals and freebies to enjoy, sealed with a kiss.
NYX Cosmetics
Dates: July 29
Sale: Get two free Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipsticks with any $35 purchase.
Bite Beauty
Dates: July 29
Sale: Get 40% off select shades of Amuse Bouche Lipstick.
Stila Cosmetics
Dates: Now - ?
Sale: Build a custom Beauty Boss Lip Gloss trio for $30 ($45 value)
MAC Cosmetics
Dates: July 27 — July 29
Sale: Get a free full-size lipstick with any $25 MAC purchase.
Urban Decay
Dates: July 28 — July 30
Sale: Get a free Vice Lipstick with any Vice Lip Chemistry or Vice Lipstick purchase.
Huda Beauty
Dates: July 28 — August 4
Sale: Get a free lip product with any lip purchase (Huda Beauty Lip Vaults are excluded from the promo).
Target
Dates: July 29
Sale: Take 25% off all lipsticks.
Space NK
Dates: July 29
Sale: Get a free lipstick with any makeup purchase of $75 or more.
Macy's
Dates: July 29
Sale: Get a free gift with purchase with any lip purchase, plus enjoy additional Lipstick Day deals on a variety of brands including Tarte, Smashbox, Estée Lauder, and more.
Tatcha
Dates: July 21 — July 29
Sale: Get one mini (Plum Blossom) with $100 purchase. Get two minis (Plum Blossom + Kyoto Red) with $125 purchase, and three minis (Plum Blossom, Kyoto Red + Cherry Blossom) with $150 purchase.
Colourpop
Dates: July 26 — July 30
Sale: Get 40% off all lip categories.
Milani
Dates: July 29
Sale: Buy one lipstick, get one free.
Winky Lux
Dates: July 29 — July 30
Sale: Buy one, get one free on all lipsticks.
It Cosmetics
Dates: July 29
Sale: Get a free Blurred Lines Lipstick in Je Ne Sais Quoi with any $60 purchase, plus, a deluxe sample of Confidence in a Cleanser and free shipping.
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Dates: July 25 — August 3
Sale: Buy one, get one free on any lip product or lip set.
Dr. Hauschka
Dates: July 29
Sale: Get a free lipstick in the shade Bromelia with any purchase.
