16 National Lipstick Day Sales To Shop Right Now

Karina Hoshikawa
National Lipstick Day is barely a legitimate holiday, but do we mind? Not really, because any excuse to shop for lipstick is a good one. On National Lipstick Day beauty brands are offering a ton of great deals on their best lip products. And while the holiday is technically on July 29, we're celebrating early by rounding up all the best sales to shop this year.
Whether you're a daily red lipstick wearer or all about the MLBB ("my lips but better" – Internet speak for your perfect nude shade), there's a sale for every lipstick personality out there. From a free full-size MAC lipstick to 40% off all Colourpop lip products, these are all the can't-miss deals and freebies to enjoy, sealed with a kiss.
NYX Cosmetics 



Dates: July 29
Sale: Get two free Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipsticks with any $35 purchase.
Promo Code: No code needed
NYX Cosmetics
Butter Lipstick
$6.50
Bite Beauty 



Dates: July 29
Sale: Get 40% off select shades of Amuse Bouche Lipstick.
Promo Code: No code needed
Bite Beauty
Amuse Bouche Lipstick
$26.00$15.60
Stila Cosmetics



Dates: Now - ?
Sale: Build a custom Beauty Boss Lip Gloss trio for $30 ($45 value)
Promo Code: None — discounts marked on site
Stila
Beauty Boss Lip Gloss
$15.00
MAC Cosmetics



Dates: July 27 — July 29
Sale: Get a free full-size lipstick with any $25 MAC purchase.
Promo Code: No code needed
MAC Cosmetics
Powder Kiss Lipstick
$19.00
Urban Decay



Dates: July 28 — July 30
Sale: Get a free Vice Lipstick with any Vice Lip Chemistry or Vice Lipstick purchase.
Promo Code: LIPSTICKDAY
Urban Decay
Vice Lipstick
$19.00
Huda Beauty



Dates: July 28 — August 4
Sale: Get a free lip product with any lip purchase (Huda Beauty Lip Vaults are excluded from the promo).
Promo Code: No code needed
Huda Beauty
Liquid Matte Lipstick
$20.00
Target



Dates: July 29
Sale: Take 25% off all lipsticks.
Promo Code: LIPSTICKDAY
Honest Beauty
Matte Lip Crayon
$11.69
Space NK



Dates: July 29
Sale: Get a free lipstick with any makeup purchase of $75 or more.
Promo Code: No code needed
Space NK
Eden Lipstick
$24.00
Macy's



Dates: July 29
Sale: Get a free gift with purchase with any lip purchase, plus enjoy additional Lipstick Day deals on a variety of brands including Tarte, Smashbox, Estée Lauder, and more.
Promo Code: No code needed
Smashbox
Be Legendary Matte Lipstick
$21.00
Tatcha



Dates: July 21 — July 29
Sale: Get one mini (Plum Blossom) with $100 purchase. Get two minis (Plum Blossom + Kyoto Red) with $125 purchase, and three minis (Plum Blossom, Kyoto Red + Cherry Blossom) with $150 purchase.
Promo Code: KISSES19
Tatcha
Magnolia Bloom Silk Lipstick
$55.00
Colourpop



Dates: July 26 — July 30
Sale: Get 40% off all lip categories.
Promo Code: No code needed
ColourPop
Lippie Stix – love Life
$6.00
Milani



Dates: July 29
Sale: Buy one lipstick, get one free.
Promo Code: FREELIPS
Milani
Bold Color Statement Matte Lipstick
$6.99
Winky Lux



Dates: July 29 — July 30
Sale: Buy one, get one free on all lipsticks.
Promo Code: No code needed
Winky Lux
Matte Lip Velour
$15.00
It Cosmetics



Dates: July 29
Sale: Get a free Blurred Lines Lipstick in Je Ne Sais Quoi with any $60 purchase, plus, a deluxe sample of Confidence in a Cleanser and free shipping.
Promo Code: LIPSTICK19
It Cosmetics
Vitality Lip Flush Stain™ 4-in-1 Hydrating...
$20.00
Anastasia Beverly Hills



Dates: July 25 — August 3
Sale: Buy one, get one free on any lip product or lip set.
Promo Code: No code needed
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Liquid Lipstick
$20.00
Dr. Hauschka



Dates: July 29
Sale: Get a free lipstick in the shade Bromelia with any purchase.
Promo Code: No code needed
Dr. Hauschka
Sheer Lipstick
$22.00
