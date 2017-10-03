MAC’s Sparkly Holiday Collection Is Enough To Make You Forget Halloween

It feels like the holiday season starts earlier every single year. One minute you're sipping a pumpkin spice latte and before you know it, you've got Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" stuck in your head. For the most part, I blame the phenomenon on big box stores and brands who are eager to get customers to buy as much junk as possible by selling the notion that jolliness equals consumption. Yes, fine, call me a Scrooge.
But MAC Cosmetics has seemingly done the impossible by actually getting me excited for the holiday season before I've even had a chance to decide on a Halloween costume. How? MAC's glittery Holiday 2017 collection has officially been revealed, and the products look so good that I'm on the verge of tossing out all of my decorative gourds to make room for the bevy of eyeshadows and lipsticks I'm looking to buy.
Dubbed the MAC Snowball Collection, there are plenty of gorgeous, shimmery products to make you the prettiest little sugarplum at any holiday fête, available in sets and as individual items. Add some sparkle to the season with MAC's snowflake-emblazoned eye compacts and highlighters, create a kissable pout with one — or many — of the 12 mini lipsticks included in the limited-edition kit, and make a bold statement with a pair of dramatic falsies. This is your Winter Wonderland, after all!
Take a look at some of the wintry goodies ahead — hitting stores and online October 19.